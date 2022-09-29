ClassZZ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,178.00 (CZZ)

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. ClassZZ has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClassZZ coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ClassZZ Profile

ClassZZ (CRYPTO:CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClassZZ

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassZZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

