Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

