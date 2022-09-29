Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.80 and traded as high as $38.36. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 88,144 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $635.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Articles

