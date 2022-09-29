Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $947.23

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 947.23 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 947.23 ($11.45), with a volume of 245355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,023 ($12.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,089.08.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

