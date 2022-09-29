Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $947.23

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 947.23 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 947.23 ($11.45), with a volume of 245355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,023 ($12.36).
Several research firms have weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,064 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,089.08.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
