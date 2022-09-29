Clover Finance (CLV) Hits One Day Volume of $50.08 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $82.41 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

