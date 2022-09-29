Club Atletico Independiente Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $402,059.73 and $69,847.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

