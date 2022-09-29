Cobak Token (CBK) Price Reaches $0.78

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $78.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

