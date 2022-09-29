Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $423.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.35 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

