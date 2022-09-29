Coco Swap (COCO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coco Swap has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coco Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Coco Swap Profile
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,948,309 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coco Swap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Coco Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coco Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.