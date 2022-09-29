Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 150.4% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,020 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.