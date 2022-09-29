Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Cognex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

About Cognex



Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

