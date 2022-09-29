Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE FOF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

