Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

