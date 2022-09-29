Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
