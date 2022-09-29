Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
