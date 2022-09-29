Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

