Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PSF opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $29.80.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.