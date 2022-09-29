Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

