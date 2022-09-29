Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,946. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

