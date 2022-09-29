Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $62.28

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.28, but opened at $65.60. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 59,103 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,374 shares of company stock worth $2,561,946. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

