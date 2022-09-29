CoinMerge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,319.00 (CMERGE)

CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, CoinMerge has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CoinMerge has a market cap of $31,550.00 and $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinMerge

CoinMerge’s launch date was July 15th, 2021. CoinMerge’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinMerge is www.coinmerge.io. The Reddit community for CoinMerge is https://reddit.com/r/OfficialCoinMerge. CoinMerge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinMerge

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge is a cryptocurrency platform, and corresponding token, which is set to launch on July 16th. It is turning heads away from Telegram and Dextools by combining their services into one new platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMerge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinMerge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

