CoinPoker Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.39 or 1.00120033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00058753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00080884 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.