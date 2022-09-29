Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

