Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $86.00 at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

