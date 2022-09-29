Combo (COMB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Combo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Combo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Combo Coin Profile

Combo’s launch date was September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#.

Buying and Selling Combo

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

