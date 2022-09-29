Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.