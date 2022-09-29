Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $3,567,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

