Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

About Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

