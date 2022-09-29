Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of CVGI opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
