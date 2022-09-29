Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 256,706 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $50,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

