Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $66,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

