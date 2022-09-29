Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $43.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

