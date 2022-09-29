Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $60.98 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $60,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $187.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.