Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.