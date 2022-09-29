Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $61,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 4.7 %

BA stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.78. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

