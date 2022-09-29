Community Token (COMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,604.00

Community Token (COMT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Community Token has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Community Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Community Token Coin Profile

Community Token’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse.

Buying and Selling Community Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

