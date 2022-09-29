Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% Mogo -164.10% -20.83% -14.11%

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.88 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -33.32 Mogo $45.89 million 1.53 -$26.50 million ($1.26) -0.74

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 6 15 0 2.57 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $155.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.27%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 585.08%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Mogo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mogo

(Get Rating)

Mogo Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans. The company also offers Mogo Trade, a free stock trading platform with real-time stock quotes and funding; and Mogo Ventures to manage its existing investments in strategic partners and companies. In addition, it operates Carta, a digital payments software platform that enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.