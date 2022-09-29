Comparing VMware (NYSE:VMW) & WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 11.97% 80.84% 6.13% WaveDancer -35.57% -37.75% -27.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $12.85 billion 3.59 $1.82 billion $3.72 29.36 WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.25 -$1.13 million ($0.33) -2.97

This table compares VMware and WaveDancer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VMware and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 12 9 0 2.43 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats WaveDancer on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

