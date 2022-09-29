Comparing WeWork (NYSE:WE) and Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.86 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A $4.84 million N/A N/A

Arrowroot Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -92.24% N/A -22.17% Arrowroot Acquisition N/A -80.66% 5.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WeWork has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WeWork and Arrowroot Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 201.16%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Arrowroot Acquisition.

Summary

WeWork beats Arrowroot Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

