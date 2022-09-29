CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 4,532 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,021,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 800 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,095.70.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,673 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,328.27.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.91 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

