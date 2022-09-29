Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $97.51 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Compound has a market capitalization of $438.54 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $60.35 or 0.00318224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00133897 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00053592 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

