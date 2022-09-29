Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $47.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.80 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

