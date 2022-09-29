Conning Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 394.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

