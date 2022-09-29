Conning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 239.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Shares of DQ opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

