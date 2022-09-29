Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abiomed by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $250.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

