Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

