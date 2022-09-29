Conning Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.62 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.