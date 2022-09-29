Conning Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

VNQ opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

