Conning Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

