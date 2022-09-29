Conning Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

