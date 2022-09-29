Conning Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

