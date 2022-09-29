Constellation (DAG) One Day Volume Tops $709,541.00

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Constellation has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $260.99 million and approximately $709,541.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010906 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,712,000,000 coins. The official website for Constellation is constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars.
