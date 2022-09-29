ContentBox Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,000.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $645,000.00 and approximately $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00088877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00066371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

