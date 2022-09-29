Contentos Price Hits $0.0059 (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Contentos has a market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,491.71 or 0.99842623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006665 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057751 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00080913 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,513,002 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

